Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 2 (ANI): A fresh spell of snowfall blanketed the Bhaderwah area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday.

With the tourist season approaching, snow clearance operations in Jammu and Kashmir are also going to be started on a large scale.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2023: Three Bills To Replace Criminal Laws Among Many Others Listed for Winter Session.

Meanwhile, a snow clearance operation was launched by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on the Tanghdar Road in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI on the fresh snowfall in the district on Friday, Bhaderwah Tehsildar Umar Jahanzeb said, "Since the tourist season is about to begin and snowfall is going to play a major role in attracting tourists, we will make efforts to clear the roads."

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: After Engagements With World Leaders, Climate Action Initiatives, PM Narendra Modi Wraps Up UAE Visit (Watch Video).

"I came here to check on the situation. The work to clear the roads will begin soon," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, world-famous tourist and skiing destination Gulmarg received a fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The snow-laden mountains, trees, and naked branches adorned with snow attracted spectators from different parts of the country.

The Kashmir Valley and regions of Ladakh have witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall in the higher reaches, while the plains have faced an onslaught of heavy rains.

The temperature across the valley has dropped significantly due to the weather change.

The snowfall season in Kashmir starts in December and lasts until February.

This year (2023), the upper mountains of Kashmir received the season's first snowfall in late September. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)