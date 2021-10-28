Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday sacked 8 tainted employees under Article 226 (2) of the Jammu Kashmir Civil Service Regulations on charges of corruption and misconduct.

The rules say the government in the public interest may retire an employee after completion of 22 years of qualifying service or attaining 48 years of age.

According to sources, Ravinder Kumar Bhat, Mission Director, RUSA was indulged in corruption during his posting in different departments. The then vigilance department, now, Anti Corruption Bureau had registered a corruption case against him in 2015.

"As the then Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Budgam, Bhat was involved in the irregular transfer of state land under Roshni Scheme and arbitrarily fixed the price of land lower than the prevailing market rate of the area and also incorrect application of rates, unauthorized change of classification of land from residential to agriculture etc. The officer while acting in league with the beneficiaries inflicted huge monetary loss to the government. The sanction was prosecution was accorded against the officer in October 2019," sources said.

It is learnt that the officer was also involved in another corruption case when he was posted as a Director of the Rural Development Department. He had allegedly made huge procurement without following the tender process. A joint surprise check by ACB had revealed his malpractices.

"The officer is also involved in cases related to embezzlement/ misappropriation which inter-alia casts doubt on the functioning of the officer and his abilities with regard to dealing of financial responsibilities," sources further added.

Another Officer dismissed on charges of corruption and misconduct is Mohammad Qasim Wani, JKAS, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Srinagar. Sources said Wani as District Programme Officer, ICDS, Kupwara had procured substandard material at highly exorbitant rates for the ICDS project. An FIR under the prevention of corruption act was filed against Wani. The sanction for prosecution was accorded by the government in 2020 and a charge sheet has been filed against him by ACB before the trial court.

"Wani had purchased huge properties in the name of his wife. He has made fortune misusing official position, clearly indicating his doubtful integrity," Sources confirmed.

Noor Alam, Deputy Secretary, ARI & Training Department has also been dismissed after scrutiny of corruption cases of the tainted employee. During his posting in different departments, Alam, amassed huge wealth, misusing his official position. ACB had registered a case against Alam in 2019 to investigate his illegal assets and subsequently attached 4 of his properties- A house in Jammu, A plot measuring 10 marlas in Jammu, A plot of land measuring 3 Kanals in Jammu and another plot measuring 10 marlas in Jammu.

"Apart from these assets, he had raised various other properties in the name of his wife and other family members and also owns several vehicles including commercial vehicles."

An employee, Mohd Mujib Ur Rehman Ghassi, JKAS, who has been dismissed is currently under suspension. Ghassi during his tenure in the Cooperative department had facilitated a loan amount of Rs. 223 Crore in favour of a non-existent Cooperative society.

Sources said that the government has also expedited the identification of officials facing corruption charges and wrongdoings. (ANI)

