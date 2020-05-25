India News | J-K Has 1,668 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir stands at 1,668, out of which 1,374 are in Kashmir division and 294 in Jammu division, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power and Information, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

As of Monday evening, the total number of active cases in the UT stands at 836, out of which 620 are in Kashmir division and 216 in Jammu division.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 66 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

Addressing a press conference here, Kansal said: "We have had recoveries also. Our recovery rate has been good at around 48-50 per cent. We have also had 23 deaths."

"Ever since we started tracing and testing coronavirus, around 10 weeks ago, we have done 1.30 lakh tests so far. Our testing rate works out to over 10,000 per million. As I speak today, J-K's testing rate is the highest in the entire country," he added.

Also Read | China Plans to Evacuate Citizens From India Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Border Dispute.

He said everyday J-K receives fresh cases and recoveries are seen as well.

"For example, yesterday we saw 52 fresh cases. We also saw 35 recoveries. Today, we have seen 47 new cases, 33 in Kashmir, 14 in Jammu province but unfortunately, there have been no recoveries today," said Kansal.

"Four weeks ago the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in J-K was 614 out of which the active cases were 319. Today the total number of cases is 1,668 and active cases are 836," he said.

"It has been four weeks since we last met. So, in one sense we have had a relatively low growth rate and high doubling rate. It has taken almost 20 to 21 days for the number of cases to double. This is a considerable achievement," added Kansal.

"We are testing 8,000 samples per day. We can go a little higher also. We strongly believe that the most effective weapon against this virus continues to be testing. We shall continue to pursue this weapon actively and aggressively. This is why we have stipulated that every person who returns to Jammu and Kashmir by any mode of transport shall be tested," said Kansal.

"We have already received over 90,000 persons back to Jammu and Kashmir through different modes of transportation. Today is the first day when we had limited resumption of domestic flights both in Jammu and Srinagar. All the returnees were tested to the extent of 100 per cent," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)