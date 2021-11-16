Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): The house owner who was injured in a terrorist fire at Hyderpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar succumbed to his injuries, informed Kashmir Zone Police on late Monday.

"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: The house owner who was injured in a terrorist fire, succumbed to his injuries. Terrorists have been hiding on the top floor of his building. As per source and digital evidence, he has been working as a terror associate. Search is still going on: IGP Kashmir," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police.

So far, two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the encounter, which is still going on.

Earlier on Monday, an encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hydepora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Encounter has started at Hyderpora, Srinagar. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

