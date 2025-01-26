  • Tech
    India News | J-K: Indian Army Celebrates Republic Day at Kaman Post, Uri with Local Villagers and Students

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Indian Army celebrated the 76th Republic Day at Kaman Post in Uri with local villagers and students from nearby border villages on Sunday. The event featured the unfurling of the national flag, followed by cultural and patriotic performances by students, showcasing India's rich heritage.

    Agency News ANI| Jan 26, 2025 09:22 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | J-K: Indian Army Celebrates Republic Day at Kaman Post, Uri with Local Villagers and Students
    Indian Army celebrates Republic Day at Kaman Post, Uri. (Photo/ANI)

    Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Indian Army celebrated the 76th Republic Day at Kaman Post in Uri on Sunday, along with local villagers and students from nearby border villages, said an official Army statement.

    According to the Army's statement, the event featured the unfurling of the national flag, followed by cultural and patriotic performances by students, showcasing India's rich heritage.

    A blanket and clothes distribution drive was also organised, benefiting underprivileged families in the region. Local dignitaries praised the community's participation, highlighting the spirit of unity and national pride, the statement added.

    Further, it said, "The celebration reinforced the bond between the Army and border communities, emphasising cultural preservation and social responsibility."

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

