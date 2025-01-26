India News | J-K: Indian Army Celebrates Republic Day at Kaman Post, Uri with Local Villagers and Students

Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Indian Army celebrated the 76th Republic Day at Kaman Post in Uri on Sunday, along with local villagers and students from nearby border villages, said an official Army statement.

According to the Army's statement, the event featured the unfurling of the national flag, followed by cultural and patriotic performances by students, showcasing India's rich heritage.

Also Read | Valsad Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Kills Girlfriend's 4-Month-Old Son in Gujarat, Arrested From UP's Prayagraj.

A blanket and clothes distribution drive was also organised, benefiting underprivileged families in the region. Local dignitaries praised the community's participation, highlighting the spirit of unity and national pride, the statement added.

Further, it said, "The celebration reinforced the bond between the Army and border communities, emphasising cultural preservation and social responsibility."

Also Read | India-US Bilateral Trade Records Robust Growth in December 2024 As Merchandise Exports to America Surge by 8.8%.

Earlier, a Tiranga Yatra was also organised in Uri on the occasion of Republic Day 2025. A local said, "Today is January 26, so we have organized a bike rally. We are very happy and enjoying it, many of our youngsters participated in it."

The march, which started from NS Bridge and concluded at the Kalapahar Brigade Auditorium, saw the enthusiastic participation of 500 individuals, including students from the Army Goodwill School, Uri, and government schools across the district.

The event was further enriched by the presence of teachers, civil administration representatives, and local residents, all joining hands to celebrate the spirit of unity and patriotism.

The Tiranga Yatra served as a vibrant symbol of the community's dedication to India's democratic values and its diverse cultural heritage. As the tricolour fluttered high, the event underscored the resilience and unity of the people of Uri, who proudly celebrated the ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

As India celebrated its 76th Republic Day, people across the country showed great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism. Cultural songs filled the air, and individuals were adorned in the colors of the flag, symbolizing unity and pride in the nation. The atmosphere was vibrant, as the entire country came together to honour its democratic values and the significance of the Constitution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)