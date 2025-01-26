Valsad, January 26: A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s 4-month-old son in Gujarat’s Valsad, police confirmed on Saturday. The teenager had been living in Umargam with his 22-year-old girlfriend and her infant son before the incident.

On January 13, the woman left her child with her teenage lover while she went shopping. Upon returning, she found her son dead. The boy claimed the child fell accidentally, but the couple secretly buried him. The teenager fled the next day, fearing arrest, prompting the woman to file a police complaint. Raigad Shocker: Class 8 Student Kills Classmate During Heated Argument Over Doing Drugs in Pen, Dumps Body in Bushes; Detained.

Police exhumed the body and a post-mortem revealed multiple head injuries and bruises, confirming murder. During interrogation, the boy confessed, stating that he resented caring for the child, who was from the woman’s previous relationship. He admitted to killing the infant to avoid responsibility. ‘Did Not Want My Sisters To Be Sold’: Lucknow Man Kills Mother, 4 Sisters at Hotel After Serving Them Alcohol, Demands Justice From UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Viral Video.

The couple had eloped from Haryana’s Gurugram to Maharashtra, where the child was born, eventually settling in Umargam. Police are verifying the boy’s age and continuing their investigation. The accused has been detained, and further legal action is underway.

In another incident, two minors, aged 16 and 17, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly for allegedly murdering 38-year-old farmer Lokesh Gangwar to “save the family’s honour.” Police revealed that one of the minors was upset about his mother living with Lokesh and conspired with his cousin to seek revenge.

