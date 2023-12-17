Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh attended the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Sunday.

"Bharat Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is the result of wonderful imagination; this is the vision of Prime Minister Narednra Modi. Earlier, a person had to visit government offices for days to avail of a service. Here, the government is coming to the doorstep of people," Jitendra Singh said, speaking to ANI on Sunday.

"There was a time when it used to take days to get an appointment from the Deputy Commissioner. Here, the Deputy Commissioner himself comes to the doorsteps of citizens and asks why they have not availed of a particular scheme," he added.

Lauding the efficient delivery of welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister said, "Five crore houses have been built. Here, almost 100 per cent saturation has been reached. The schemes that were introduced by PM Modi in the past 9-10 years have reached those communities that were neglected by the previous governments."

With an aim to disseminate information about the government's flagship schemes and ensure their benefits reach every corner of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra entered Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the five states where assembly elections were held recently.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 in Khunti, Jharkhand but the launch of the yatra was delayed in some states as the model code of conduct was enforced due to elections.

The BJP has formed its governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, while in Telangana, Congress has dethroned the KCR government. PM Modi emphasised the crucial role of cities in the development of a prosperous India.

PM Modi said, "For the resolution of developed India, our cities have a huge role. For a long time after independence, development was limited to a few big cities. But today, we are focusing on the development of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities."

PM Modi provided an overview of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, highlighting its progress over the past month, reaching thousands of villages and 1,500 cities. The yatra aims to disseminate information about the government's flagship schemes and ensure their benefits reach every corner of the country. (ANI)

