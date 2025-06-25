Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): In a bid to tackle the growing menace of drug abuse among youth in the Kashmir Valley, prominent theatre group Kashmir Kala Manch staged a powerful play titled Ze Kadam Kaethes Taam (translated as Do Kadam Faansi Tak) at Tagore Hall in Srinagar.

The performance, delivered in the Kashmiri language, drew significant attention from young audiences and was lauded for its compelling message and strong performances.

The play addresses the rising menace of drug abuse in the Kashmir Valley, driven by factors like unemployment, family disputes, and life challenges.

Directed by theatre practitioner Hakeem Javaid, the play offers a realistic and emotional portrayal of individuals affected by substance abuse, showcasing its devastating impact on families and society.

Javaid said, "It's time to contribute something more to theatre. But looking at today's situation, the atmosphere we are living in, you're also living in, just like I am, so you know where today's youth are headed. I feel it's important to show them both paths, there are a lot of walnuts stuck on the tree--I'm throwing stones from here. All the fruits don't need to fall with just one stone. Maybe I'll need to throw one, two, three... maybe even ten stones. But still, we will keep trying."

Tariq Jameel shared that playing his role was about serving society, not personal gain, and thanked director Hakeem Javed for his vision.

"The biggest thing is that everyone in this universe--every person in this world--whatever work they want to do, they often look for what they can gain from it. But when I read this role, and the way director Hakeem Javed Sahab explained it to me, I completely let go of all thoughts of personal gain. I realised that this character is a powerful medium to serve society. Truly, it's a beautiful opportunity--I was given a platform to do something meaningful for the community. That's what made this role so enjoyable for me. Through it, I got the chance to represent those people who are disappointed with life or who have gone astray, whether because of family problems, unemployment, or any other struggle," Jameel said.

Anab Khan, a student, praised the play for its informative portrayal of drug abuse, a growing issue, and emphasised the importance of such performances in spreading awareness and protecting future generations.

"This play was highly informative, and we gained a lot of knowledge from it. It was especially focused on drug abuse, which is a growing problem today. The damage it causes is increasing day by day. So, as much as possible, we should watch such plays and give them the importance they deserve so that awareness spreads among people, the future generation can be protected, and actions can be taken against such issues," Anab Khan, a student, said

He added, "The key point is that if we receive important information through theatre, it becomes highly meaningful for society. We need more and more such good plays to be performed regularly, and this information should be widely spread among people."

Beenish a performing artist praised the play, highlighting theatre's potential as a powerful medium for communication and awareness, especially among youth, using engaging storytelling to convey important messages like the dangers of drug abuse.

She said, "Personally speaking, this is one of my favourite plays, because I know how much hard work went into it. Hats off to all the members of the group. I would just like to say that today; theatre should become a way of communication--just like it was used in the old days. Back then, it was a medium to communicate messages, and even now, it can be used in that way. It's a fun and engaging method to spread awareness, and I believe it can both attract and inspire youngsters."

She said that theatre can be a guiding force for Kashmir's youth and that using humour to convey a message was "excellent."

"Theatre can guide the youth, especially when so many people today are drawn more toward entertainment and social media. Picking a topic like drug abuse and conveying it in this kind of engaging, fun manner is a great way to send a message. I think it's an excellent way to show teenagers and young people the right path, using a format they relate to," she continued. (ANI)

