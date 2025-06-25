Patna, June 25: Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the RJD by his father and founding president Lalu Prasad, has cleared the interview for initial stage of pilot training (Ab-Initio) to commercial pilot license (CPL) course. According to the list of successful candidates released by the Directorate of Aviation (Bihar government) on June 20, Yadav has secured the fifth rank among 18 candidates who cleared the interview and document verification process for Ab-Initio to CPL course. The interview and document verification process was held between December 16, 2024 to December 18, 2024.

The former Bihar minister was expelled from RJD on May 25 by his father Lalu Prasad for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka. He, however, deleted the facebook post later with a claim that his page was "hacked". Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour". The post had created a huge controversy and Yadav's estranged wife Aishwarya alleged before the media that her in-laws had "ruined" her life by getting her married to him despite his being in a relationship with another woman since much before their wedding in 2018. People of Bihar Have Seen How I Was Expelled Through Conspiracy: Tej Pratap Yadav on His Expulsion from RJD.

A few days later after his expulsion from the party, Tej Pratap Yadav had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. He had voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand' a metaphor for traitors. Using the Mahabharata imagery, which he has been employing to describe his relationship with his far more successful younger brother, Yadav had written, "Those dreaming of a rift between me and Arjun, will never succeed in conspiracy. They can win over the military of Krishna, but can't capture Krishna himself. I will soon expose every such conspiracy." Private Life Should Not Be Dragged into Politics: Tejashwi Yadav Responds to Brother Tej Pratap's Ousting from RJD, Son's Name Controversy.

Tej Pratap Clears Interview for Commercial Pilot License Training

Without mentioning Tejashwi Yadav by name, he added, "My brother, I would ask you to have faith that I am with you in all circumstances. My blessings were with you and will be so always. Please take care of Mummy and Papa, Jaichand is outside as well as within. His expulsion came barely a few months ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, which the RJD will fight under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. Born to Prasad and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of Bihar, the two brothers are among four of nine siblings active in politics. Tej Pratap Yadav made his political debut in the assembly polls of 2015 and is a second-term MLA with two brief stints in the state cabinet.

