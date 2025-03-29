Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): In a major step towards enhancing security and curbing illegal activities, Kulgam Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, conducted a high-tech checking operation at Nayug Tunnel in Qazigund on Saturday, as per a release.

For the first time, advanced surveillance equipment, including Wall Radar, Thermal Screens, and Body Scanners, was used to inspect vehicles passing through the tunnel.

The operation was supervised by top officials, including DIG Police, DIG CRPF, SSP Kulgam, Additional SP Mumtaz Bhatti, DySP Qazigund, and SHO Qazigund. The move aims to strengthen security measures in the region and prevent drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

Trucks, tankers, and light motor vehicles (LMVs) were subjected to rigorous checking using these state-of-the-art devices to detect any illicit substances or suspicious activities.

Officials have emphasized that such advanced technological interventions would continue to ensure public safety and law enforcement efficiency in the district. (ANI)

