Malappuram, March 29: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday took part in an Iftar party hosted by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal in this north Kerala district. The iftar was organised at the residence of Thangal in the evening, party sources said. The Wayanad MP has been touring the constituency for three days, participating in various programmes. She arrived here to take part in the iftar accompanied by the prominent leaders of the Congress party in the district.

Vadra was given a warm welcome by the senior leaders of IUML, including P K Kunhalikutty, besides Thangal, party sources said. Her participation in the iftar assumed political significance in view of the impending bypoll in Nilambur assembly constituency in the district. Speaking to reporters later, she extended Eid wishes to the people of the state in Malayalam.

Priyanka Gandhi Attends Iftar Party Hosted by IUML Supremo

"Ellavarkkum ente Perunal ashamsakal (Eid wishes to all)," the MP said. Thangal said Vadra came for a friendly visit and politics didn't become a topic of discussion during their conversations. IUML is the second-largest coalition partner in the Congress-led UDF opposition front in the state.

