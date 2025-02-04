Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on an ex-serviceman and his family in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday.

An ex-serviceman was killed, while two women, including his wife and cousin, sustained gunshot injuries in a terrorist attack in Behibagh village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, officials said.

The LG strongly condemned the terrorist attack and paid homage to Manzoor Ahmad Wagay who was martyred in the incident.

"I strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on Manzoor Ahmad Wagay and his family in Kulgam. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," Sinha said.

Asserting that the attackers will pay for their heinous act, the LG said "I have instructed the officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. Praying for their speedy recovery. I assure the people that the perpetrators of this cowardly attack will be punished soon."

CM Abdullah expressed condolences to the family and said "I am deeply saddened by the tragic killing of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay Sahab in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to his family and prayers for the swift recovery of his injured wife and daughter."

He added that such heinous violence has no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

"May peace and justice prevail," the CM added.

