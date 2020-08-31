Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee and said that the late leader will always be remembered as an astute administrator who created benchmarks with his high standard of work.

Sinha described the late leader and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee as a statesman par excellence and a wonderful human being.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee Funeral: Former President to be Cremated With Full State Honours in Delhi Tomorrow, Flag at Parliament Lowered to Half Mast.

"The former President will always be remembered as an astute Administrator who created benchmarks with his high standard of work. Pranab Mukherjee was an inspirational figure and his great services to the nation can never be forgotten. His demise is a huge loss to the nation," Sinha said.

"Pranab Mukherjee was an inspirational figure and his great services to the nation can never be forgotten. His demise is a huge loss to the nation," he said.

Also Read | Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra Govt Extends Lockdown Till September 30; Hotel, Lodges Allowed to Operate With 100% Capacity, No Clarity on Resumption of Local Trains.

In his message, the Lt Governor extended sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind along with other lead politicians also expressed grief over Mukherjee's demise.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave the information in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)