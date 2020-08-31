Mumbai, August 31: The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to extend lockdown in the state till September 30 with some relaxations under Mission Begin Again. The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) shared a detailed list of guidelines on the Twitter handle. The state government allowed inter-district transport of goods and people. The new guidelines will come into force from September 1. Unlock 4: Metro Trains, Political Meets Allowed in Karnataka.

Private buses are also allowed to operate under the new guidelines. However, in the revised list of guidelines did not mention anything about the resumption of local train services. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government decided not to restart metro services in the state. The state government allowed hotels and lodges to operate with 100 percent capacity.

Revised Guidelines by Maharashtra Government:

Easing of Restrictions and Phase-wise opening of Lockdown. (1/3)#MissionBeginAgain pic.twitter.com/2tgFa8poco — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 31, 2020

In the revised guidelines, the Maha Vikas Agadhi government asked people to maintain social distancing and wear a face mask. The ban on large gatherings exceeding more than 50 people during funerals and wedding will continue. Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka and other tobacco products will remain prohibited in public. Unlock 4: Religious Places in HP to Open; Inter-state Public Transport Buses Will Not Be Allowed.

Schools and other educational institutions will remain shut till September 30. Cinema hall, swimming pools and entertainment parks are also not allowed to open. Meanwhile, private offices can operate only with 30 percent staff or 30 employees, whichever is higher. The government also encouraged work from home culture. It asked the companies to allow work from home as far as possible.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country. Till now, over 7.80 lakh people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state. The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra also crossed 24,000 on Sunday. The state's recovery rate is 72.04 per cent and the fatality.

