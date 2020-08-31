New Delhi, August 31: The funeral of Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India, will be held tomorrow in the national capital, reports said shortly after his demise. Mukherjee would be cremated with full state honours, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders cutting across party lines expected to pay final homage to him. Pranab Mukherjee No More: A Look At The Political Rise of The Congress Stalwart And Bharat Ratna.

The flag over the Union Parliament was lowered to half mast as a mark of tribute towards Mukherjee. Apart from serving as the President of the nation between 2012 and 2017, he has also been a crucial part of several central governments - from those headed by Indira Gandhi to the UPA I and II regime led by Dr Manmohan Singh.

The Centre also announced a seven-day period of national mourning to mark the demise of Mukherjee. "Seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout India from 31 August to 6 September, both days inclusive," said a statement issued by the Government of India.

Update by ANI

Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday after three weeks of hospitalisation. He was admitted at the Army's R&R Hospital on August 9 to undergo a surgery to remove blood clot from brain. Subsequently, he was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and a lung infection. His condition deteriorated shortly after admission to the hospital, and he remained in deep coma till his death.

The demise led to an outpouring of tribute from across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in condoling the demise. "India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," he tweeted.

