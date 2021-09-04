J-K LG Manjoy Sinha meets members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology at Raj Bhavan.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology at Raj Bhavan here.

Committee chairman Shashi Tharoor, members Syed Zafar Islam and Karti P Chidambaram was present in the meeting.

"Met members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology led by its Chairperson & Member Parliament Dr Shashi Tharoor @ShashiTharoor at Raj Bhavan," Sinha tweeted. (ANI)

