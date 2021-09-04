New Delhi, September 4: The online application and registration process for admissions to MBA programme at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade for the academic year 2022-2024 has been started by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in to fill the application form and apply for the same. The last date to apply for the same is October 15, 2021 till 5 pm. The deadline for of successful transaction of fee payment is October 15, 2021 till 11:50 pm. IIFT MBA 2022 Entrance Exam Date Released; Examination On December 5.

According to the official notification by the NTA, the exam is scheduled to take place on December 5, 2021. The examination will be conducted in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode and the pattern of exam consists of multiple choice questions . The exam will be conducted in 68 seats across the country. The duration of the exam is 120 minutes between 10 am to 12 pm on the aforesaid date. Admit cards for the same will be announced later by agency. Click here for direct link to apply for IIFT MBA (IB) 2021.

Here Is How To Apply For IIFT MBA 2021:

Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in

Click on the link to apply for IIFT MBA (IB) 2022-24

Register yourself first

Fill the application form with required details

Upload important documents and photograph

Pay the required fee

Submit the form

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the confirmation page of the application form for IIFT MBA (IB) 2022-24 for future references. Aspirants can reach out to NTA help desk in case of any queries or confusion. Candidates can write the agency at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in or contact at 011-40759000 for the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2021 10:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).