Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 28 (ANI): Shokat Ali, a local farmer from Katra has transformed his flower farming venture into a profitable business, earning approximately Rs 10 lakh annually.

By combining traditional farming methods with innovative practices, Shokat and his family harvest flowers and create garlands to sell in the city, particularly in Katra.

Shokat spoke to ANI about his business and said, "We plant around 40-50 Kanal of flowers, with 20 Kanal on our land and the rest leased. We sell the flowers in Katra, and any surplus is sent to the Jammu Mandi. We prepare well in advance for the peak season around Navratri, as it's a great time for flower sales. A good-quality hybrid seed planted in one Kanal can earn us between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000."

With support from the agriculture and floriculture departments, as well as the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Shokat continues to refine his farming techniques.

He further added, "The departments provide valuable advice and sometimes offer free medicines for the flowers to ensure good quality."

Agriculture Officer Dr Rakesh Sharma highlighted the department's commitment to supporting young farmers like Shokat.

"He approached us for guidance, and we suggested expanding his farming area. We provided him with high-quality seeds, and today, he is a success story. In the Panthal block alone, 500-600 Kanal of flowers are being grown, and farmers are earning an average of Rs 30,000 per Kanal. Shokat Ali's success, with his Rs 10 lakh annual earnings, serves as an example for others to follow," said the Agriculture Officer.

Shokat Ali's story stands as a testament to how combining tradition with modern techniques can lead to remarkable success in agriculture.

Flower farming, or floriculture, involves cultivating and marketing flowers and foliage plants, encompassing both direct sales and use as raw materials in industries like cosmetics, perfumes, and pharmaceuticals. (ANI)

