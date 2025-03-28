Mumbai, March 28: Have you placed your bets on Shillong Teer today? The eagerly awaited Shillong Teer Results for March 28, 2025, will soon be announced, revealing the winning numbers for this popular archery-based lottery. Players can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart online to track Round 1 and Round 2 numbers for games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Shillong Teer Result will be available on platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Participants can find the Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 28 below as well.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) oversees Shillong Teer, a unique game that blends traditional archery with lottery-style betting. The game is played in two rounds, where archers shoot arrows at a target, and the last two digits of the total arrows determine the winning numbers. The first round of Shillong Teer starts at 10:30 AM, with results announced soon after. Participants eagerly await the Shillong Teer Result Chart, hoping their selected numbers align with the winning draw. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 28, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

March 28, 2025, marks another round of Shillong Teer, with results set to be announced in two phases. The first round will be declared at 10:30 AM, followed by the second. Players eager to check their luck can find the Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. After arriving any of these websites, click on "Shillong Teer Result Chart for March 28". Conducted daily at Shillong’s Polo Ground, this unique archery-based lottery continues to attract thousands of participants. Stay updated as the latest results will be posted once announced. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 75

Second Round - 68

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 96

Second Round - 89

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

In Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is a legally recognized lottery-style game rooted in traditional archery. Organized by KHASA, it is held from Monday to Saturday at Shillong’s Polo Ground. Archers take aim in two rounds, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. Participants place bets on numbers between 00 and 99, with cash rewards awarded to those who make accurate predictions. Governed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer remains a popular and regulated betting game in the state.

