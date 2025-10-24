Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): The local women in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, celebrated the festival of Bhai Dooj with Indian Army personnel by applying tilak or sindoor on their foreheads.

During the celebrations, one of the women, Jyoti Bhalla, said they also visit the Poonch border on Raksha Bandhan so that the Army personnel do not feel their sisters' absence.

Also Read | Did India’s Manika Vishwakarma Win Miss Universe 2025 Title? Fake News Circulated Online With Old Video of Miss Universe 2021 Winner Harnaaz Sandhu.

"Today we have come from Poonch with all our sisters, to the Poonch border, to apply tilak to our brothers on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj. We sisters come here on Raksha Bandhan for the long life of our brothers and also come to our brothers whenever Bhaiya Dooj is celebrated so that they do not feel the absence of their sisters..." Bhalla told ANI.

Indu Bala, a resident of Poonch, said they visited the border on Bhaiya Dooj to pray for the long lives of the army personnel.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Artificial Rain Planned in National Capital Around October 29 to Clean Air, Says CM Rekha Gupta.

"I'm here from Poonch. Today is Bhaiya Dooj, and I've come to apply 'Tilak' to these army brothers. Bhaiya Dooj is a festival of brothers and sisters, and sisters wish their brothers well for a long life. We've come to pray for the long life of these army brothers. May God always bless them and keep them healthy. May he give them long lives and may they return safely to their homes..." Bala told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Kashmiri pandits celebrated Diwali with great fervour at the Surya Mandir in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

The temple is situated near the sacred springs and is traditionally a site for religious activities. It is one of the most sacred and significant places of the Diwali celebration. It holds a special significance for the Kashmiri Hindus, especially the pandits.

Manisha, a devotee from Mattan, expressed happiness as she lit the diya at the Surya Temple."I am thrilled to be celebrating the festival of Diwali...I seek blessings for the peace and happiness of all. May there be harmony in the world...may god bless us all," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)