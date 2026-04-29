India News | J-K: Man Duped, Trafficked to Cambodia in Fake Job Racket; EOW Srinagar Registers Case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): After receiving a complaint alleging fraud in relation to overseas job placement, the Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar, Crime Branch Kashmir, registered a case.

According to an official statement, "The complaint states that an individual was lured by an unauthorised consultancy operating from the Pattan area, which falsely promised employment abroad as a computer operator with a lucrative monthly salary. Acting on these assurances, the complainant transferred a substantial amount of money to the operator's bank account and incurred additional expenses on travel arrangements and related purchases."

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The statement further said that upon arrival in Cambodia, the complainant was reportedly received by unknown persons and, instead of being provided the promised employment, was allegedly coerced into engaging in fraudulent online activities. The complainant refused to participate and subsequently realised that he had been deceived and his money had been dishonestly taken under false pretences.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the allegations disclose the commission of offences punishable under Section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Accordingly, cognisance has been taken, and a formal case has been registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar.

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Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, in a separate case, the Special Crime Wing of the Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir, filed a chargesheet in a fraud case involving promises of overseas employment, following an investigation triggered by a complaint during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In connection with the case, a chargesheet was filed against Farhat Abbas Malik, a resident of Tendala in District Doda, before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, according to the release.

Malik has been booked under Sections 420 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The case came to light after a complaint was received. During this process, the complainant came into contact with an office named "Fly High Business Consultant", allegedly operated by the accused.

The accused promised to arrange a well-paying job abroad and, on this pretext, convinced the complainant to pay a substantial amount of money and submit his original documents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)