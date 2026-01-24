Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 24 (ANI): Chenani-Ghordi MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Udhampur district administration and engineers of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), alleging poor construction quality and deliberate negligence in highway projects, particularly in the Chenani-Ghordi area.

Speaking to ANI amid widespread waterlogging and disruption caused by heavy snowfall and rain, Mankotia said that despite repeated complaints by locals, authorities had failed to address serious flaws in an underpass on the national highway.

"Since Nitin Gadkari took charge, especially of the National Highways, our reputation has soared worldwide. Unfortunately, the engineers and the National Highways Authority team have been called to this site many times by local people because the underpass is not being constructed properly," he said.

The MLA alleged that temporary measures were carried out without resolving the core issue. "They installed motors here overnight when there was 10 feet of water. But even now, 4 to 5 feet of water is still accumulated here. There is no lighting system here. If someone tries to cross this underpass at night, their life will definitely be in danger," Mankotia said, urging Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to take strict action against the officials concerned.

He added, "This is not a mistake; this has been done deliberately."

Udhampur district has witnessed heavy snowfall over the last two days, leading to severe waterlogging on highways around the Chenani-Ghordi belt and causing hardship for commuters. Faulty lighting systems on several stretches have further aggravated safety concerns.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed on Friday due to heavy rain and snowfall, with vehicular movement also halted at Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur. Authorities said traffic was stopped at safer locations up to Ramsoo as a precautionary measure due to slippery road conditions.

Snowfall also disrupted air travel, with Srinagar Airport and IndiGo Airlines announcing temporary suspension and cancellation of multiple flights. Meanwhile, several parts of Jammu city experienced rainfall and chilly conditions.

After nearly three months without rain or snow, snowfall was reported from midnight in both the plains and upper reaches of Doda's Bhalesa area, bringing relief to locals. Thunderstorms and moderate rainfall were also reported from parts of Punjab and Haryana during the morning hours. (ANI)

