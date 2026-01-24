Kolkata, January 24: Health authorities in West Bengal have stepped up emergency containment measures after five confirmed cases of the Nipah virus (NiV) were reported in the state. The infected group includes doctors and nursing staff, raising concerns about possible hospital-based transmission. A high-level health alert has been issued, and the situation is being closely monitored.

As of Friday, nearly 100 people identified as close contacts have been placed under home quarantine. All are under daily medical surveillance, while the infected patients are undergoing treatment in isolation wards at hospitals in Kolkata and nearby areas. At least one patient is reported to be in critical condition, officials said. Nipah Virus Cases in West Bengal: Coordinated Action Initiated to Contain Outbreak, Says Health Minister JP Nadda.

What Is Nipah Virus?

Nipah virus is a high-risk zoonotic disease classified by the World Health Organization as one of the most dangerous pathogens due to its high fatality rate, which ranges between 40% and 75%, depending on the strain and quality of medical care. There is currently no approved vaccine or specific antiviral treatment, making early detection, isolation, and supportive care crucial.

The virus is naturally carried by fruit bats of the Pteropus species and can spread to humans through direct contact with infected animals, consumption of food contaminated by bat saliva or urine, such as raw date palm sap or partially eaten fruit, and through close human-to-human contact, particularly in healthcare settings. What is Nipah Virus? Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Preventive Measures of the Bat-Borne Illness.

Surveillance and Containment Measures

The outbreak was detected earlier this week, triggering the rapid deployment of surveillance teams across affected districts. Health officials have intensified contact tracing, testing, and isolation protocols to ensure the virus does not spread beyond the initial cluster.

Authorities stressed that breaking the chain of transmission remains the top priority. Hospitals have been instructed to follow strict infection control procedures, while healthcare workers are being monitored for symptoms.

Symptoms and Warning Signs

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the incubation period for Nipah virus typically ranges from 4 to 14 days, but in rare cases, symptoms may appear as late as 45 days after exposure.

Early symptoms often resemble common viral infections and include:

• Fever and headache

• Muscle pain and extreme fatigue

• Sore throat

• Cough or difficulty breathing

In severe cases, Nipah can rapidly progress to encephalitis (brain inflammation), leading to confusion, seizures, coma, and sometimes death within 24 to 48 hours. Survivors may suffer long-term neurological complications.

Public Health Advisory

With no specific treatment available, health officials are urging residents to remain vigilant. People in affected areas have been advised to avoid bat-infested locations, not consume raw date palm sap, and discard any fruit showing signs of animal bites.

Standard hygiene practices remain the most effective preventive measure. Authorities recommend frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals, and ensuring fruits are thoroughly washed and peeled before consumption.

Health officials emphasised that the situation is evolving and appealed to the public to stay calm, follow advisories, and report symptoms immediately to local health authorities.

