Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 8 (ANI): A Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was among two terrorists killed after an encounter broke out between them and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

"Both the trapped terrorists were killed (in the Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

According to the police, the LeT terrorist was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and was also involved in various terror crimes, while the other one trapped was a local terrorist.

"One Pakistani terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit and a local terrorist trapped in on-going encounter. Haider was active in North Kashmir for more than two years and involved in several terror crimes: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

According to the police, the encounter started during the early hours on Sunday.

"Encounter has started at Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and Army on the job. Further details shall follow," the police had tweeted. (ANI)

