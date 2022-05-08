Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released applications for 922 Non-Executive vacancies. The application process has commenced from today, May 7 and the last date for the submission of application form is May 28.Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com.

ONGC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 922 Non-Executive vacancies. Canara Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, and Other Posts at canmoney.in; Check Details Here

ONGC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹300 for the General/OBC/ EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWBD/ Ex-serviceman are exempted from the payment of application fee.

ONGC recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection will be done through the Computer based test( CBT) followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (where ever applicable). Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 198 Police Constable Posts at keralapsc.gov.in; Check Details Here

ONGC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com

On the homepage click on the career tab

Next, look for the apply link

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and upload all the required documents

