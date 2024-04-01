Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 1 (ANI): Passing out cum attestation parade of 30th BRTC was held today at Sardar Prithinandan Singh, Police Training School Kathua and a total of 922 recruit women constables passed out, said an official statement from J&K police on Saturday.

Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, R.R. Swain who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, welcomed the passouts in the J&K Police and congratulated them and their families.

He appreciated and lauded the commitment of the Director SKPA, Udhampur Garib Dass and Principal SPS PTS Kathua Manjit Kour (SSP), for working with full zeal for the training of these police personnel, added the statement.

He further appreciated the instructors for their tireless efforts in shaping the abilities, skills of the women police personnel. The DGP also praised the exceptional parade displayed by the passouts. After the parade, the DGP also witnessed demos of commando drill and silent drill presented by the pass out recruit women police personnel, as mentioned in the statement.

DGP, J&K, distributed the trophies and cash rewards to the best cadets of the batch. Recruit constable Sapna Kour was declared all round best and 1st in indoor best and was presented with trophies and cash reward of rupees one lakh for the all-round best position and rupees 75,000 for securing 1st position in indoor.

Recruit constable Shallu Bala was declared 2nd All Round Best and was presented rupees 75,000 cash reward and a trophy while recruit constable Pinky Kumari declared 3rd all round best and was presented with a Rs 50,000 cash reward.

Earlier, Principal SPS PTS Kathua, Manjit Kour (SSP) in her address, gave a detailed resume of the training imparted to these women constables. She also highlighted educational and technical qualifications of the passouts.

R.R. Swain and other senior officers paid tribute to the J-K Police fallen heroes by laying wreaths at the martyrs' memorial and also inaugurated Shaheed Manohar Lal Park. He, along with other senior police officers, planted saplings in the park. (ANI)

