Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): Continuing its crackdown against banned separatist organisations, Kupwara Police on Tuesday conducted multiple raids across the district, targeting individuals associated with proscribed outfits such as Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muslim League, and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, as per a press statement.

Early morning raids were conducted in the villages Kralpora, Khurhama, the main town of Kupwara, and Trussu Dragmulla.

Led by senior officers, the police carried out searches at the residential premises of separatist elements suspected of involvement in unlawful activities that pose a threat to public order and national security.

During the search operations, law enforcement officials seized incriminating material linked to the activities of these banned outfits. The recovered items are now under investigation, forming a crucial part of multiple FIRs registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The raids were conducted in the presence of Magistrates and independent witnesses to ensure full legal adherence and procedural transparency.

Kupwara Police remains committed to dismantling unlawful networks and taking strict action against individuals attempting to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

Similar searches were conducted at the houses and premises of suspected members of unlawful associations throughout the district of Kulgam. (ANI)

