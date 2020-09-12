Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday apprehended two unidentified accused in Poonch district and recovered ammunition including improvised explosive device (IED) from them.

According to the police, the consignment was sent from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). A wireless set, grenades and pistols were also recovered.

Also Read | Modi Govt Acting Like 'East India Company' With Farmers, Says Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"2 accused have been apprehended, and arms and ammunition including pistols, magazines, rounds, grenades, flags, wireless set and IED have been recovered from them in Poonch. The consignment was sent from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Madan Sharma, Ex-Navy Officer Attacked by Shiv Sena Workers, Demands Uddhav Thackeray to Provide Him Police Security.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)