Mumbai, September 12: Madan Sharma, the former Indian Navy officer attacked by alleged Shiv Sena members, demanded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to provide him police security. The ex-serviceman claimed a threat to the safety of his entire family. He further told reporters that Thackeray should resign if he cannot control the law and order. Rajnath Singh Speaks to Madan Sharma, Ex-Navy Officer Attacked in Mumbai, Says 'Such Hooliganism Unacceptable'.

"I'm injured and stressed. What happened, is saddening. I'd like to tell Uddhav Thackeray that if you can't look after law and order then resign amd let people decide who should look after it," Sharma said in a press conference on Saturday, a day after he was manhandled by nearly half-a-dozen alleged Sena members.

"They can harm my children, my family and me. So I request the Chief Minister to provide security to my family and me," Sharma further added.

Sharma, 65, retired from the Navy as the chief petty officer. He was roughed by up on Friday near his residence, after a row erupted when he shared a cartoon mocking Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and his Congress counterpart Sonia Gandhi.

Following the incident, the state opposition drew up in protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis likened the attack on Sharma to "state-sponsored terrorism".

"It's very wrong amd kind of state-sponsored terror situation. I called upon Uddhav ji through my tweet to stop goonda raj. Six accused were released in 10 minutes," Fadnavis said, shortly after the six Sena members arrested for the assault were granted bail.

