Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama have attached immovable property worth lacs belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Anwar Dar, resident of Kharbatpora Ratnipora, father of designated terrorist Arjumand Gulzar Hamza Bhai of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr, officials said on Saturday.

According to a release, the said property comprises a double-storeyed residential house constructed on land falling under Khasra No. 3082/1645, Khata No. 868, situated at Kharbatpora Ratnipora. The property has been identified as proceeds of terrorism, linked to Arjumand Gulzar's involvement in facilitating and promoting militant activities in the district

The attachment has been carried out under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in connection with Case FIR No. 25/2022 U/S 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39, 40 UAPA Act, 7/27 IA Act, 307 IPC of Police Station Litter.

Police once again appeal to the general public not to provide shelter or support to terrorists, failing which they shall face strict legal action. (ANI)

