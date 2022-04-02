Srinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 25 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising the tally to 4,53,793, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from the Jammu division and 17 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 13 cases.

Fourteen of the total 22 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh case, they added.

There are 180 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 4,48,863, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,750. No fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

