Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 28 (ANI): Several trees were uprooted across Srinagar city last night due to strong winds and caused damage to few property and vehicles in various areas.

A visual shows that a car was severely damaged when a large tree fell on it, crushing the vehicle.

Also Read | Kathua Encounter: 3 Terrorists Killed, 3 Cops Dead, 7 Security Personnel Injured As Anti-Terror Operation Continues on Day 6 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) team has swiftly launched cleanup operations to clear the fallen trees and debris, ensuring the safety of the public and restoring traffic flow.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation official Mehraj Din Buza spoke to ANI and said, "There has been damage at many places due to strong winds last night. Our team has been engaged in restoration work since morning. We request that people not park their vehicles on the road or at places where there is a risk of trees falling. We are getting reports of damage at many places."

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Stuffs Body in Suitcase and Informs In-Laws on Call; Arrested From Pune.

The team is working tirelessly to address the damage caused by the storm and prevent any further hazards.

Local authorities have urged residents to stay cautious as the cleanup continues and to report any other tree-related hazards to the SMC.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather across Jammu and Kashmir has experienced significant fluctuations in temperature over the past 24 hours.

Day temperatures have risen by 0°C to 5°C in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The highest temperatures were recorded in Jammu at 34.0°C and Kathua at 33.8°C in the Jammu Division, the weather department said on Thursday.

However, in the Kashmir Division, day temperatures have decreased by 2°C to 8°C, with Qazigund and Kukernag registering the highest temperatures at 20.4°C and 20.6°C.

Regarding night temperatures, there has been a slight increase or decrease of 0°C to 2°C in various regions of the state. Bhaderwah (9.1°C) and Banihal (10.4°C) in the Jammu Division recorded the lowest minimum temperatures, while in the Kashmir Division, Gulmarg (0.6°C) and Kupwara (5.7°C) saw the lowest temperatures during the night.

In Northwest India, the IMD has predicted nearly double the number of heatwave days.

Typically, the region records five to six heatwave days in a season, but this year, it is likely to experience 10 to 12 days.

"We are expecting slightly above normal heatwave conditions, especially over West and Central India. Generally, Northwest India sees around 5 to 6 heatwave days. This year, we expect 10 to 12 days, which is double the normal," IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said while clarifying that this is a seasonal prediction and does not mean that all the days of the season will be above normal.

She added that while the forecast suggests above-normal heat on a seasonal scale, the IMD will continue updating predictions with extended-range and daily forecasts to provide more accurate local variations.

The IMD official did not comment on whether this year will be warmer than 2024, which was India's hottest year on record. Last year, the country experienced 554 heatwave days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)