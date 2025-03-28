Bengaluru, March 28: Bengaluru police arrested a 36-year-old man, Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, for murdering his wife, Gauri Khedekar alias Gauri Anil Sambrekar (32), at their rented house in Doddakammanahalli. After stabbing his wife to death, Rakesh stuffed her body inside a suitcase and cleaned the crime scene. The suitcase was later discovered in the bathroom.

The crime came to light on Thursday evening when the house owner, unable to reach the couple, alerted the police. The South East division control room received the call around 5:30 pm, and officers had to break open the door to enter the house. By then, Rakesh had fled. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Hangs Body to Stage Suicide; Arrested.

The couple, originally from Maharashtra, had moved into the house just a month ago. Rakesh, a project manager working from home, reportedly murdered his wife on Wednesday. Gauri, a graduate searching for a job, had no known disputes with her husband. However, after committing the crime, Rakesh called his in-laws in Maharashtra and confessed to the murder. He later contacted a friend, falsely claiming his wife had died by suicide. Sundargarh Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Brick Over Infidelity Suspicion, Tells Daughter Mother ‘Would Never Come Back’; Arrested.

Tracking his mobile phone location, police traced Rakesh to Pune and arrested him. A team from Bengaluru’s South East division police has gone to Pune to bring him back for further investigation.

The jurisdictional Hulimavu police have registered a case and are probing the motive behind the murder. Authorities are also examining phone records and CCTV footage to gather more evidence.

