Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Shehla Arif, the brilliant mind behind Shehla's Designer Collection, marked a momentous occasion with the grand opening of her store at City Mall, Srinagar.

This exclusive establishment showcases traditional attire infused with a modern twist, capturing the attention of esteemed individuals from across the valley who gathered to witness this exceptional event.

Guests were mesmerized by the store's atmosphere, with Mehreen expressing her awe, stating, "I felt like Kashmir was right in front of me."

The distinguishing feature of Shehla's Designer Collection lies in its ability to offer customers the opportunity to personalize their outfits, enabling them to embrace their own unique style while upholding the cultural heritage of Kashmir.

Shehla Arif, an acclaimed designer known for her collaborations with notable celebrities such as Shehnaz Gill and Yuvika Chaudhary, has gained recognition both in India and internationally.

In 2021, Yuvika Chaudhary graced the cover of India's famous magazine, adorned with Shehla Arif's designs, further solidifying the designer's influence in the fashion industry.

Reflecting on her journey, Shehla Arif shared, "Since childhood, I've aspired to become a designer. I was a curious child, constantly exploring various forms of art and creating new designs. Money was never my primary motivation; personal growth at a creative level always took precedence."

Acknowledging the challenges she encountered, Shehla recognized the lack of emphasis on fine arts and creative fields in Kashmiri society.

She expressed her desire to break away from conventional norms, stating, "I had a strong inclination to do something unique, and it troubled me that creative pursuits were not given priority."

Shehla Arif's innovative approach to fashion has garnered widespread acclaim, successfully blending traditional Kashmiri elements with contemporary styles, earning accolades both locally and internationally.

Recently, she designed costumes for music albums filmed amidst the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir, further establishing her reputation as a versatile and visionary designer.

Beyond her prowess as a costume designer, Shehla Arif excels as a creative director, entrepreneur, theatre artist, and national-level sportsperson.

Her passion for the arts, coupled with her discerning eye for design, has revolutionized the fashion scene in Kashmir.

She strives to provide Kashmiri brides with attire that reflects their individual tastes, resonating with the hearts of many.

The fashion industry in Kashmir is undergoing a positive transformation, witnessing the emergence of talented designers eager to showcase their skills. No longer content with ordinary attire, the people of Kashmir seek personalized dresses.

Local designers like Shehla Arif are highly sought after, catering not only to clients within the region but also overseas. With her unique creations that seamlessly blend traditional allure with contemporary flair, Shehla Arif has carved a special place in the hearts of fashion enthusiasts.

In Shehla Arif's own words, "I am committed to preserving the essence of Kashmiri culture through my designs. Witnessing the love and appreciation my work receives brings me immense joy. I aim to contribute continuously to the growth of the fashion industry in Kashmir while remaining true to our rich heritage." (ANI)

