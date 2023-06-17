Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday staged a protest outside the office of the State Election Commission here, demanding the restoration of statehood and a democratically elected government in the union territory.

President of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena in J-K Manish Sahni, who was leading the protest, said almost five years have passed since the fall of the PDP-BJP coalition in June 2018 but the promise of restoration of statehood and Assembly elections are still a far cry.

"Union Minister Amit Shah is visiting Jammu and Kashmir on June 23 and if the promise of restoring statehood is not fulfilled soon, we will protest his visit by tying black bands," he said, addressing the protesters who also included the party affiliates like Karni Sena and Sainik Samaj Party.

Shah will address a grand public rally in Jammu on June 23, the death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina said on Tuesday.

Targeting BJP for delaying the Assembly elections and restoration of democracy in the union territory, he said Jammu and Kashmir is witness to the rule of governors and Lt Governors for the past five years, which is "undemocratic".

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are forced to beg for the restoration of their constitutional rights," he said, adding the BJP is not holding the Assembly elections apparently due to its "poor condition".

