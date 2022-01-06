Katra, January 6: Vaishno Devi Yatra and helicopter services have been resumed on Thursday morning. Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Wednesday had informed that the Yatra was suspended following inclement weather.

"Following inclement weather conditions, Yatra has been suspended till the morning of 6th January. 18,000 devotees paid obeisance at the shrine on Wednesday," said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there will be heavy rainfall and snow today as the western disturbance is very active in that region. All Flights at Srinagar Airport Are Delayed Due to Low Visibility.

Meanwhile, eight flights have been cancelled from Srinagar airport after poor visibility was reported due to light snow on Wednesday.

