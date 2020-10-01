Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Commenting on state government's ward secretariat system completing one year, Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Thursday said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is providing corruption-free and transparent administration.

"Ward secretariat system completed one year. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced this system on Gandhi Jayanti in 2019, with the aim of taking the government rule to every doorstep. Through these ward secretariats, 543 services had been provided to the people of the state without any chance of corruption," Peddireddy said while talking to media.

He said that the Union government has appreciated the state's ward secretariat system as it has created as many as 126,200 jobs in Andhra Pradesh.

"Our government is providing corrupt free transparent rule for the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cabinet Secretary have appreciated the system of Village Secretariats. This system is included as a part of the curriculum in UPSC training centre," he said.

"As many as 126,200 jobs have been created through this Village/Ward Secretariat system. These village volunteers are taking the government services and welfare schemes to the doorstep of the public," the Andhra Minister said.

"Our government is constructing 10,929 buildings for Village Secretariats. Those buildings whose construction is complete will be inaugurated by local MLAs tomorrow," he added. (ANI)

