Hathras, October 1: Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday registered a case against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the Hathras march. The case was registered against both the Congress leaders under Epidemic Act hours after they were detained on the way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district to meet the family of the 19-year-old gangrape victim, who died on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandi Vadra Arrested While on Way to Hathras to Meet Gangrape Victim's Family.

Earlier in the day, high drama prevailed after UP police personnel pushed the former Congress President to the ground near the Yamuna Expressway. Rahul and Priyanka were also detained, while they were walking towards Hathras to meet the family of the deceased gangrape victim. However, they were soon released and sent back to Delhi. Hathras Gangrape: Rahul Gandhi Arrested Under Section 188, Alleges UP Police Lathicharged Him (Watch Videos).

Rahul, who was roughed up by the Uttar Pradesh Police, said "Just now police pushed me, lathi-charged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking."

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in a tweet also condemned the UP police action and appealed to party workers to protest against the detention of the party leaders. Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state is under attack by the opposition over the incident. Amid widespread protests the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has summoned the top officials of the state police on October 12.

