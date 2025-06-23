Amaravati, June 23 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday questioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on why the TDP-led NDA government allegedly imposed restrictions on his recent visit to Rentapalla to ensure that "people would not turn up."

On June 18, Reddy visited Rentapalla village in Palnadu district to call on the family members of a party leader who had died by suicide a year ago due to alleged "harassment by TDP leaders and police."

Though police gave permission for a limited number of vehicles and only about 100 people for this visit, many vehicles joined Reddy's convoy, and thousands of people swarmed all along the way from Tadepalli to Rentapalla.

Further, a YSRCP supporter, C Singayya, allegedly fell under a vehicle and died in that melee at Etuku Cross. Guntur district superintendent of police S Satish initially said that Singayya fell under a private vehicle, but not under Reddy's convoy.

However, on Sunday night, he said that Singayya was actually "run over" by the vehicle being used by Reddy, leading to the registration of a police case against Reddy and others.

Amidst this backdrop, the former CM questioned if the erstwhile YSRCP government had imposed such restrictions during the visits of Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan between 2019 and 2024.

“Chandrababu, why did you impose restrictions on my tour to ensure that nobody would turn up? Did we impose these kinds of restrictions when you and Pawan Kalyan were touring?” Reddy asked in a post on 'X'.

Reddy questioned why opposition leaders like him are allegedly being stopped from visiting their party workers and expressing solidarity with farmers and citizens.

Though he "followed all the rules" and gave prior information about his visit to the authorities, Reddy alleged that the state failed to provide the necessary security arrangements.

Reddy emphasised that Z+ security for a former chief minister is not a favour but a protocol-based right, adding that just as it applied to Naidu in the past, it should apply to anyone in the future.

"Why were there no pilot vehicles or rope parties deployed during my visit, which are part of the standard Z+ security protocol?" asked the YSRCP chief.

If the security arrangements were in place, Reddy questioned, "How could anyone have come under his vehicle," and demanded clarity.

"Did the government fail to provide security, or is the claim that someone was run over false?" he asked.

Alleging that the government did not provide a bulletproof vehicle, which is mandatory under protocol, Reddy said he arranged one for himself at his own expense.

Further, the opposition leader referred to Guntur SP's initial statement on Singayya's incident and demanded to know "why the narrative was later changed and politicised."

He accused the ruling coalition of using this tragic incident as a distraction from their governance failures.

Observing that he had only held a press conference to expose the alleged "unfulfilled promises, corruption, and financial damage done by the current regime," Reddy alleged that the NDA alliance government has launched diversionary tactics instead of responding with accountability.

On learning about Singayya's death, Reddy said he immediately instructed his party leaders to provide help, along with Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim's family.

He reminded that another supporter had also died due to a heart attack during the same tour, and similar support was extended to that family as well.

Reddy asserted that these actions show the value he places on his supporters and questioned Naidu's response in similar situations.

He criticised the TDP for allegedly spreading lies and questioned their moral authority to speak about humanity and ethics.

Moreover, Reddy called on Naidu to mend his ways, act with responsibility, and "stop using political power to suppress the opposition."

Meanwhile, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha accused Reddy of continuing his tour even after two people had lost their lives.

The police had informed YSRCP leaders that the road was only 10 feet wide and that security could be provided for only 100 people, including his convoy and three vehicles, she said.

Despite intelligence reports suggesting that the YSRCP was mobilising cadres, police extended maximum security, keeping in mind Reddy's Z+ status, said the Home Minister.

"No one who commits a crime in the state will escape the law under any circumstances," she added. She further alleged that Reddy's supporter in Rentapalla village had died a year ago due to gambling, questioning the need for his visit.

