Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Jaigarh Heritage Festival 2025 was unveiled at a press conference in Jaipur and will take place from December 6 to 7 at the historic Jaigarh.

The festival is produced by Teamwork Arts in collaboration with His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh and presented by Vedanta, the festival transforms the fort into a living monument, where Rajasthan's heritage is not just preserved but actively experienced through a combination of musical performances, local crafts, cuisine, and dialogue.

The festival aims to reimagine Jaigarh not merely as a historic landmark but as a dynamic cultural space where performance, art, food, and conversation come together, bringing the cultural and built heritage of Rajasthan to life.

Speaking at the festival's press conference, Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh said, "The Jaigarh Heritage Festival is a celebration of Jaipur's rich and vibrant heritage - its art, music, craftsmanship, and history that make this city special. As the festival draws near, it is inspiring to see the fort become a living stage where Jaipur's traditions are lived and experienced. This festival is a bridge between generations, welcoming contemporary expressions while honouring the legacy of our past."

Bringing in the perspective of Vedanta's cultural vision, Priya Agarwal, Director, Vedanta Resources, said, "Vedanta is proud to support the Jaigarh Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of India's cultural legacy.

Through music, craft, cuisine, and thoughtful dialogue, the festival offers audiences an immersive window into the richness of our heritage while championing sustainable heritage tourism. Today, it stands as a marquee event in India's cultural calendar, bringing Jaipur's history and artistry to life for people from across the country and around the world."

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, added, "The Jaigarh Heritage Festival 2025 is an invitation for artists, scholars, and audiences to come together in the heart of Jaipur's fort traditions.

By reimagining Jaigarh Fort as a vibrant cultural space, we want to bring Rajasthan's heritage to life as a living, evolving tradition. Each performance, workshop, and heritage walk will showcase Rajasthan's deep-rooted artistry and spark meaningful conversations about preserving and celebrating our traditions for generations to come."

The festival will bring together a rich blend of performances and experiences across the fort's courtyards and open spaces, with morning concerts including musical acts and groups such as Echoes of Rajasthan, Noor-e-Khusrau, Sarod at Dawn and One Size Fits All, followed by evening showcase, featuring the talents of Papon Live, Kabir Cafe, The Anirudh Varma Collective, and Roysten Abel's acclaimed production "The Manganiyar Seduction".

Rajasthan's folk traditions will be showcased through the artistry of Nathoolal Solanki, Puppetshala and Shyopat Julia. Audiences will also be able to participate in immersive craft workshops, culinary explorations, heritage walks and curated conversations on sustainability, architecture, design and Jaipur's evolving urban identity.

Festival-goers can also engage in immersive heritage walks, hands-on craft workshops, culinary masterclasses, and interactive conversations exploring architecture, sustainability, Rajasthan's royal legacy, and contemporary urban identity. By reimagining Jaigarh as a space where history meets contemporary expression, the festival brings to life its core theme: heritage is not static memory but a vibrant, evolving force. (ANI)

