Reserve Bank of India To Issue New INR 5000 Currency Note? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media

New Delhi, November 24: Today, November 24, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to social media to dismiss rumours about the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) preparing to issue a new INR 5000 currency note. The clarification came after several people on social media claimed that the RBI would issue new INR 5000 notes. As per the viral post widely circulated online, the RBI is all set to issue a new INR 5,000 currency note. The social media post also claims that the RBI has issued information regarding the same.

The viral post led to a surge in online posts and forwarded messages allegedly claiming that the central bank of the country is all set to unveil the high-denomination note. The alleged social media post also features an INR 5000 currency note with Mahatma Gandhi's photo on it. While the message and the INR 5000 note appear to be genuine, scroll below to know what PIB said about the viral post. Is Central Government Giving Free Scooty to Girl Students Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Claim.

No Such Decision Has Been Taken by RBI, Says PIB Over Claim of New INR 5000 Notes

A fact check by PIB revealed that the alleged claim that the RBI will issue new INR 5000 notes is fake. Debunking the claim as fake, PIB Fact Check said that no such decision has been taken by the Reserve Bank of India in this regard. Asking people to be aware of fake news circulating on social media, PIB said that RBI has not announced, approved or discussed any such decision with regard to issuing a new INR 5000 note.

Furthermore, PIB Fact Check asked citizens to visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in for official financial information. "RBI has not taken any decision regarding issuing new INR 5000 currency note," the overlay text in Hindi read. The clarification by PIB serves as a reminder for people across the country to verify financial or regulatory claims through authenticated channels instead of relying on unverified social media posts. Did Air Chief Marshal AP Singh Criticise the Tejas Fighter Jet and Call It 'Samosa'? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video Going Viral on Social Media.

Hence, the alleged claim that the Reserve Bank of India will issue new INR 5000 notes is not true but fake news. As clarified by PIB, the alleged claim is fake, and no such decision has been taken by the RBI to issue new INR 5000 currency notes. People are requested to visit the RBI's portal at rbi.org.in for official financial information.

