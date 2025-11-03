Jaipur, November 3: At least ten people died and several others sustained serious injuries after a trolley truck overturned in the Loha Mandi in Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur, officials said on Monday. The incident took place under the Harmada Police Station limits in Jaipur.

According to police, the trolley overturned in the Loha Mandi locality, leading to multiple casualties.

Trolley Truck Overturns in Jaipur

Jaipur || A speeding dumper went out of control and rammed into several cars and motorcycles one after another this afternoon, killing 10 people and injuring around 30 others. The accident was so horrific that several vehicles were completely crushed, creating scenes of chaos… pic.twitter.com/DMEaoivFEQ — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 3, 2025

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | A trolley overturned in Loha Mandi under Harmada Police Station area. 10 casualties reported so far. Further details awaited. Visuals from the spot. https://t.co/teM60wZKr2 pic.twitter.com/KPr0kylDKP — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said, "Ten casualties have been reported. We are currently collecting details of the injured..." Further details awaited.

