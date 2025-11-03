At least 10 people were killed and several were injured after a truck driver rammed into multiple vehicles in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Monday, November 3. According to the media reports, over 50 people have sustained injuries in the accident. The driver reportedly lost control of the heavy vehicle and crashed into several vehicles, including cars and bikes, on the Lohamandi Road. Several media reports also claimed that the driver appeared to be drunk. "Ten casualties have been reported. We are currently collecting details of the injured," Jaipur CP Sachin Mittal told ANI. Jaipur Accident: 2 Charred to Death, 12 Suffer Burn Injuries As Bus Hits High-Tension Power Line in Manoharpur Area.

Jaipur Road Accident: 10 Killed After Truck Rams Into Vehicles

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Jaipur CP Sachin Mittal says, "Ten casualties have been reported. We are currently collecting details of the injured..." https://t.co/9fD5ZGewA4 pic.twitter.com/3AF67mM5V8 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

