Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 18 (ANI): A Jaipur-based startup is making 70 environment-friendly articles like paper, idols, rakhis, and puja items from cow dung.

Speaking to ANI, the founder of 'Gaukriti', Bhim Raj Sharma said, "We started making cow dung paper in 2017 and have its patent. The paper is made of cow dung and urine and cotton wastage."

"We also attach seeds to our products so that after its usage, we can plant them," he added.

"This way, we can save our trees and preserve nature. We are making 70 items by using cow dung. We have received lots of appreciation from the government and people," he added. (ANI)

