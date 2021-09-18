Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) Security forces have arrested a former militant in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.

On specific information received through reliable sources, a special team of security forces raided the suspected locations on Friday and arrested the former militant, they said.

Also Read | GST Council Meet 2021: GST Rates Reduced on Certain Goods and Services, Check the List Here.

The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Gani. He was wanted in a case registered at Marwah Police Station, officials said, adding he was produced before a court in Kishtwar and sent in judicial custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)