New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's call to citizens to prioritise constitutional duties on the Constitution Day.

Jairam Ramesh objected to PM Modi's own "commitment" towards the four fundamental duties as mentioned under Article 51A of the Constitution, questioning whether the latter himself "fulfils" them.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister has reminded citizens that they should fulfil their constitutional duties.

"Part IV-A of the Constitution, Article 51-A, mentions the fundamental duties, and it lists a total of 11 duties. But the question is--whether the Prime Minister himself, as a citizen and leader, is fulfilling these fundamental duties of his?" he added.

Further listing four fundamental duties, Jairam Ramesh said that PM Modi's commitment towards them is "clearly questionable"

"At least his commitment to these four fundamental duties is clearly questionable: 1. To abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions. 2. To cherish and follow the noble ideals that inspired the freedom struggle. 3. To promote harmony and the spirit of brotherhood amongst all the people of India, transcending religious, linguistic, regional, and communal diversities. 4. To develop a scientific temperament, humanism, spirit of inquiry, and reform," he said.

On the occasion of Constitutional Day, PM Modi, in a letter to citizens, called for increased focus on constitutional duties and wider participation in democratic processes.

PM Modi highlighted the chapter on Fundamental Duties in Article 51A, saying that these duties provide direction for social and economic development. PM Modi said the period leading up to 2047 and 2049, marking 100 years of independence and 100 years of the Constitution's adoption, would shape long-term national outcomes.

Constitution Day is observed annually on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1949. (ANI)

