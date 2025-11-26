New Delhi, November 26: Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet before the Patiala House Courts against self-styled godman 'Swami' Chaitanyanand Saraswati — Director of the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in the capital’s Vasant Kunj — along with three others, in the sensational case involving allegations of sexual abuse of 17 women students at the institute. Chaitanyanand, who continues to be lodged in Tihar Jail, was arrested in September after weeks on the run. The Patiala House Court is expected to take cognisance of the charge sheet on Thursday.

According to investigators, the charge sheet outlines a detailed pattern of abuse allegedly carried out at the institution, where Chaitanyanand served as Director and wielded considerable influence over the academic and hostel hierarchy. Delhi Police had recorded statements of multiple students, wardens and staff members, along with digital evidence and forensic material. The charges include sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, destruction of evidence and other serious offences, naming Chaitanyanand and three associates. Vasant Kunj Molestation Case: ‘Swami’ Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused of Sexually Harassing 17 Women Students, Arrested From Agra.

According to investigators, the co-accused allegedly helped the ‘Swami’ summon women students, primarily those enrolled under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scholarship category, to restricted areas, including a "torture room" on the ground floor of the institute. During the probe, WhatsApp chats recovered from the phones of nearly 50 students have revealed disturbing details of coercion and alleged abuse spanning nearly 16 years. ‘Swami’ Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused of Sexually Harassing Several Women Students, Carried UN, BRICS Visiting Cards, Called Himself ‘Special Indian Envoy’.

The scandal first erupted in August this year when 17 women filed formal complaints at the Defence Colony Police Station, accusing the Director of systematically exploiting his authority. As per the Delhi Police, Chaitanyanand has allegedly been preying on women for nearly two decades, emboldened by his ability to escape previous molestation charges in 2009 and 2016. Adding to the controversy, police recovered multiple forged number plates from Chaitanyananda's luxury red Volvo car, all carrying fake United Nations insignia with different digits. Investigations confirmed that none of the plates were issued by the UN and had been fabricated by the accused himself. The car has been seized as part of the ongoing probe. He also had two visiting cards. On one of the accused's visiting cards, he identified himself as a BRICS Commission Member and had written "Special Envoy from India". In the UN visiting card, he described himself as a "Permanent Ambassador".

