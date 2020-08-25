New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday conveyed his wishes to the people Uruguay on the country's Independence Day.

He said he looked forward to further strengthen the close bilateral ties as "we mark 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year".

"On the Independence Day of #Uruguay, convey my greetings and best wishes to FM Francisco Bustillo and the government and people of Uruguay. Look forward to further strengthening our close ties as we mark 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year," Jaishankar tweeted.

