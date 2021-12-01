Srinagar, Dec 1 (PTI) Terrorist commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Yasir Parray and a foreign ultra were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter took place at Qasbayar area of the south Kashmir district.

Also Read | World AIDS Day 2021: Twitter Launches Dedicated Search Prompt for HIV.

“Two terrorists were killed in the encounter,” they said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said one of the slain was Parray, commander of JeM and an IED expert.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: 7-Day Institutional Quarantine Must for Travellers to Maharashtra From ‘at-Risk’ Countries.

“Terrorist commander of proscribed #terror outfit JeM Yasir Parray, an IED Expert & foreign terrorist Furqan #neutralised. Both were involved in several terror #crime cases. A big #success,” the IGP said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)