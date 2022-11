New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Tha Jal Shakti Ministry will celebrate Ganga Utsav on Friday to spread awareness on the significance of river rejuvenation across river basins in India.

Dedicating the grand event to the 75 years of Independence, the ministry said the aim is to hold similar events at more than 75 locations in states to celebrate the rivers of India.

Also Read | 1st Annual Day Function of the Indian Army Dagger Parivaar School Built by Indrani Balan Foundation.

Various activities of Ganga Utsav will take place at central, state, and district levels on both physical and virtual platforms, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement.

One of the main objectives of Ganga Utsav 2022 is to celebrate our rivers and spread awareness on the significance of river rejuvenation across river basins in India.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man, Wife Set Mother on Fire for Refusing to Register Property to his Name in Tirunelveli, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)